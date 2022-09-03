NFT STARS (NFTS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $218,948.23

NFT STARS (NFTS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One NFT STARS coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT STARS has traded up 57.7% against the US dollar. NFT STARS has a total market cap of $218,948.23 and approximately $11,899.00 worth of NFT STARS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00779564 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015601 BTC.
About NFT STARS
NFT STARS’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,660 coins. NFT STARS’s official Twitter account is @nftstars1.
NFT STARS Coin Trading
