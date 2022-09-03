Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKLA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,817,000 after buying an additional 325,883 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth about $32,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth about $198,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nikola alerts:

Insider Activity at Nikola

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at $296,076,810.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Stock Performance

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.