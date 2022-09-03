Nimiq Achieves Market Cap of $12.44 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $12.44 million and approximately $144,348.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,849.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,556.04 or 0.07839218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00026894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00163143 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00306308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00774971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.00593511 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001160 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,310,624,817 coins and its circulating supply is 9,743,624,817 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

