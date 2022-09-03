Niobium Coin (NBC) Market Cap Reaches $124,559.67

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $124,559.67 and approximately $5.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,825.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00131850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034427 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022195 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

