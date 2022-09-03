nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Down to $12.49

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $11.91. nLIGHT shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 2,016 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

nLIGHT Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.21 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Featured Stories

