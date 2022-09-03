nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Down to $12.49

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $11.91. nLIGHT shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 2,016 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
nLIGHT Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.21 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
nLIGHT Company Profile
nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.
