NoLimitCoin (NLC) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $447,198.88 and $16,765.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008930 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001537 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for CryptoFantasySports, a platform that seeks to provide the crypto world easy access to the fantasy games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.