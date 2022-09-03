Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 4.8 %

NAT stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $502.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.35.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -11.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 59.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,097 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 163,864 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

