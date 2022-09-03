Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) vs. A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) Financial Analysis

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and Nordson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 36.30 -$40.29 million ($0.52) -6.77 Nordson $2.36 billion 5.42 $454.37 million $8.26 27.09

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than A2Z Smart Technologies. A2Z Smart Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A2Z Smart Technologies -358.50% -130.09% -92.61% Nordson 19.25% 23.66% 13.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Nordson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Nordson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for A2Z Smart Technologies and Nordson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nordson 0 2 2 0 2.50

A2Z Smart Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 411.36%. Nordson has a consensus target price of $270.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.77%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than Nordson.

Summary

Nordson beats A2Z Smart Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS). The IPS segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products. It also offers automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The ATS segment provides automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, balloons, and catheters; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

