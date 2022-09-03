Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 152,169 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $171.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

