Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

NYSE CDAY opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

