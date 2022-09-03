Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,671,000 after purchasing an additional 106,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after purchasing an additional 132,954 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after acquiring an additional 202,346 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,650,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $153.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.02. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $145.93 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

