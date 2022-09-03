Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,491 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

