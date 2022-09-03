Norinchukin Bank The Buys 200 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 73.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 70.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.4% in the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.04.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $365.80 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.15 and its 200-day moving average is $388.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

