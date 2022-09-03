Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $174,496,000. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $123,877,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,866,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,507,000 after acquiring an additional 945,035 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $39,522,000. Finally, Alua Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 1,231,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,936,000 after acquiring an additional 469,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $38.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.