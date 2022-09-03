Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,481,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,258 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 303,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,271,000 after purchasing an additional 136,231 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 259,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,554,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.67.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $200.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.30 and a twelve month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

