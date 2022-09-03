Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 113.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $69.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

