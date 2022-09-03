Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

NOC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock opened at $476.95 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $497.20. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $472.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $285,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.