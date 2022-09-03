Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $560.00 at Susquehanna

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOC. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $487.75.

NYSE NOC opened at $476.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $472.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.96. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $497.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

