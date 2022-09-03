Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,906,000 after buying an additional 368,677 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 446,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 121.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 174,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after buying an additional 15,997 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northwest Natural Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NWN opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.45. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.51%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

