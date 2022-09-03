Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Northwest Natural from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 77.51%.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 27.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 34.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

