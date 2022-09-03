Novacoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $33,618.32 and approximately $10.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.74 or 1.00083360 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00063543 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024450 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org.

Novacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

