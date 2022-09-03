Novo Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $224.67 Million (NOVO)

Novo (NOVO) traded 2,239.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Novo has traded 19,787.7% higher against the dollar. Novo has a market capitalization of $224.67 million and $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Novo coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00778761 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002423 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00835500 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015566 BTC.
Novo Profile
Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com. Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
