Nsure.Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,745.20 (NSURE)

Nsure.Network (NSURE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Nsure.Network has a total market capitalization of $115,745.20 and approximately $364,214.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nsure.Network has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Nsure.Network coin can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nsure.Network Profile

Nsure.Network is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. The official message board for Nsure.Network is medium.com/@nsure_network. The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/#. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

