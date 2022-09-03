Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Nucor worth $24,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. 55I LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 203,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after buying an additional 151,593 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NUE opened at $130.78 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.76.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

