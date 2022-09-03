Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $683,804,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $82,501,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,936,000 after purchasing an additional 196,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 1,534.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 181,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 170,394 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Nucor Trading Up 0.3 %

Nucor stock opened at $130.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.98 and its 200-day moving average is $132.76. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.