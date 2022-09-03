NuCypher (NU) Achieves Market Cap of $111.31 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $111.31 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,803.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022219 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.