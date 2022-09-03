Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTNX. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Nutanix to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Nutanix Stock Down 2.6 %

NTNX stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.44. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. Nutanix’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 511,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,890,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 73,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 291,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

See Also

