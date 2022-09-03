Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.73

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and traded as low as $9.45. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 26,591 shares traded.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRS. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,030,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,791 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,529,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 224,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 59,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 48,422 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

