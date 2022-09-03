NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $170.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.85.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $136.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.29. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.