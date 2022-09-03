NXM Reaches Market Cap of $332.71 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. NXM has a market cap of $332.71 million and $64.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can now be bought for $50.77 or 0.00256212 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,785,166 coins and its circulating supply is 6,553,111 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

