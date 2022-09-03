NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

