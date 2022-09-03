Nxt Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Nxt has a market cap of $3.00 million and $24,008.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015704 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005263 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000491 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004106 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001041 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Nxt
Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org.
Buying and Selling Nxt
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.
