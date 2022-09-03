Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.36 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

