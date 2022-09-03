Oasis Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $39.70 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $323.87 million and approximately $39.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000307 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00098581 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.