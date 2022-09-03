OAX Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last Week (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. OAX has a market cap of $5.43 million and $457,503.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OAX has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,808.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034449 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022215 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. OAX’s official website is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OAX

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

