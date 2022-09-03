Obyte Achieves Market Cap of $12.62 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $15.37 or 0.00077158 BTC on popular exchanges. Obyte has a market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $4,978.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001403 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Obyte Coin Profile
Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 820,922 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Obyte
