Obyte (GBYTE) Price Reaches $15.54 on Exchanges

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Obyte has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $15.54 or 0.00078358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $12.76 million and approximately $3,346.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001416 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Obyte
Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 820,922 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Obyte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
