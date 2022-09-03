Occam.Fi (OCC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.06 Million

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Occam.Fi has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Occam.Fi has a market cap of $5.06 million and $10,769.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Occam.Fi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00095189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00259631 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00021485 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Occam.Fi Coin Profile

OCC uses the hashing algorithm. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin.

Buying and Selling Occam.Fi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Occam.Fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Occam.Fi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Occam.Fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

