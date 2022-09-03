Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.05.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $68.77 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

