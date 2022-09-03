OceanEx Token (OCE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,136.00

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $753,737.91 and approximately $5,136.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

