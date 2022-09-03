OctoFi (OCTO) Price Reaches $1.72 on Major Exchanges

OctoFi (OCTO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $23,491.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00008659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,819.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034474 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022203 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

