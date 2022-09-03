Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OCN opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 17.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The company has a market cap of $227.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.87. Ocwen Financial has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $41.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 122,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 53,364 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Stories

