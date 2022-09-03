Oddz One Day Trading Volume Reaches $315,686.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Oddz has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $315,686.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00779238 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002421 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835720 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015612 BTC.
Oddz Profile
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Oddz Coin Trading
