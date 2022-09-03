ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ODP will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $250,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ODP by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 701,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after buying an additional 653,137 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ODP by 474.8% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 723,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after buying an additional 597,964 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ODP during the first quarter valued at about $21,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in ODP during the second quarter valued at about $11,179,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ODP by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,437,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,469,000 after buying an additional 290,658 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

