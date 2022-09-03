Offshift Price Tops $0.54 on Top Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $75,605.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002704 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,806.87 or 1.00034847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00063267 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00024499 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.