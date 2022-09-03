OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,362,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 83,816 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 45.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In related news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $89,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OFG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.20. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also

