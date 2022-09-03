Oiler (OIL) Price Hits $0.0438

Oiler (OIL) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Oiler has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Oiler has a market capitalization of $266,820.03 and approximately $25,066.00 worth of Oiler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oiler coin can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oiler alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032724 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00041175 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003189 BTC.

About Oiler

Oiler is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Oiler’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 coins. Oiler’s official website is www.oiler.network. Oiler’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork.

Oiler Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’.1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oraclesIn order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oiler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oiler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oiler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oiler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.