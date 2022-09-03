Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.90% from the stock’s current price.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $2,440,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

