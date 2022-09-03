Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $145.00. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OKTA. DA Davidson cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 1 year low of $58.12 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Barton Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.3% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 16.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

