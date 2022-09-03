Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Okta Stock Up 6.7 %

OKTA stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.05. Okta has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at $247,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 35.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

